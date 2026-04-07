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Ex-Camden hospital worker accused of stealing, selling $2.5M in medical supplies

By
Published  April 7, 2026 7:12am EDT
Camden
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Marci Staub, 44, is accused of stealing $2.5M in medical supplies from a Camden hospital and posing as a medical supply vendor to sell the items to a wholesale company in South Carolina.
    • Staub was arrested in December while allegedly leaving work with stolen supplies.
    • It's alleged that Staub received $427K in payments for the stolen items.

CAMDEN - A former Camden County hospital worker is charged with stealing over $2M in supplies and posing as a medical supply vendor to sell the stolen items to a wholesale company in South Carolina. 

Marci Staub, 44, was charged in April with several crimes, including second-degree counts of theft, receiving stolen property, and impersonation of a representative of a medical organization. 

What we know:

Authorities say the investigation began in October when a hospital worker reported that a large quantity of Medtronic Infuse bone graft devices and other medical supplies were missing from their supply room. 

The hospital noted that the number of orders for devices had "significantly risen" over the last six months, despite the hospital not using more of the products than usual. The unaccounted for supplies were valued at approximately $2.5M, according to prosecutors.

Marci Staub, a 44-year-old surgical technician, was arrested in December while leaving work with stolen medical supplies. It's alleged that Staub was captured on surveillance footage from November to December arriving at work with an empty bag and leaving with it filled.

Investigators discovered financial records, which they say indicated that Staub was selling the stolen items to a medical supply company and had received $427k in payments. Staub, according to detectives, was impersonating a medical supply vendor and selling the supplies to a wholesale company in South Carolina.

CamdenCrime & Public SafetyNews