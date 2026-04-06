'We’re accruing an extra $1,600 a month': Philly nonprofit faces gas price surge

The Brief Gas prices have risen to $4.11 a gallon nationwide, up 12 cents in the last week, according to AAA. Nonprofits like MANNA are monitoring rising fuel costs and the impact on their ability to deliver meals. MANNA’s director says higher gas prices could force budget changes if costs keep climbing.



The national average for gas has climbed to $4.11 a gallon, rising 12 cents in the past week, according to AAA.

Nonprofits across the country are starting to feel the impact, while some in the Philadelphia area say they are watching the situation closely.

Nonprofits adjust as gas prices climb

What we know:

MANNA, a nonprofit that delivers medically-tailored meals, is facing higher fuel costs as gas prices surge.

"We budget once a year for these things, so we’re kind of guessing about what the state of oil prices are going to be for the next year, which is hard to project. But you leave some cushion," said Mike Stellaccio, MANNA director of operations.

Stellaccio said the organization is closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for the next fiscal year.

"We are watching it closely, especially now as it’s our time to budget for next fiscal year," said Stellaccio.

MANNA has served the community since 1990 and currently delivers 21 meals a week to about 1,000 clients with specific medical needs.

Staff and 50 delivery volunteers work to reach people living with heart disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS and other conditions.

By the numbers:

Stellaccio said MANNA fills its trucks every three days, and the recent price jump means an extra $20 per fill-up for each of their eight trucks.

"We are an extra $20 per fill-up, eight trucks. I mean the math, it’s like an extra $1600 a month that we’re accruing an extra expense that we didn’t plan for," said Stellaccio.

If prices continue to rise, Stellaccio said the organization may need to cut expenses elsewhere.

"We would have to look at other areas to, you know, drop expenses. It’s all about fiscal responsibility and trying to, you know, take from here to pay for this," said Stellaccio.

MANNA delivers meals Tuesday through Friday to nine counties: Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Camden, Burlington, Gloucester and Salem.

Volunteers adapt to higher costs

Local perspective:

Volunteer Jay Lassiter, who was once a MANNA client, now delivers meals and helps with food prep.

Lassiter said he tries to minimize extra trips by doing deliveries after his volunteer shift.

"An extra 20 bucks to fill up isn’t actually gonna mean I have to go without something else, so for me it’s not as a barrier to volunteer, but for some people it could be a barrier to the volunteer," said Lassiter.

Volunteers play a key role in MANNA’s operations, helping the organization reach clients across multiple counties even as costs rise.

The organization is preparing for the possibility of even higher gas prices in the summer, which are typically more expensive.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much further gas prices will rise or what specific changes MANNA or other nonprofits may make if fuel costs continue to increase.