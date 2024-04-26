Man wanted for allegedly holding phone above dressing room stall at King of Prussia Mall

Authorities in Upper Merion are searching for a man accused of holding a cell phone over a dressing room stall at the Arie store in the King of Prussia Mall.

Investigators say the incident happened Wednesday when a woman in the dressing room area reported seeing a man holding a phone above a dressing room stall.

The suspect, described by police as a Hispanic man between 20-30-years-old with a two-toned Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, fled the store before police arrived.

Police reviewed security footage from inside the mall and were able to find a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Department.