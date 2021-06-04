Man wanted in attempted murder of woman in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in North Philadelphia last month.

Police were called to the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on May 26 for a reported shooting.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was found in front of a grocery store suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The investigation revealed that the victim was pushed out of a newer model silver Audi with a reddish/brown convertible ragtop while the vehicle was still traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located abandoned in the middle of the highway on the 2100 block West Indiana Avenue.

Police are searching for Joel Rivera, aka Joelito Rivera, 20, with a last known address on the 700 block of South Alden Street. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-685-3353 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.



RELATED:

Police: Woman in critical condition after she was shot in the face

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter