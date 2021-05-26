Police: Woman in critical condition after she was shot in the face

article

Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was shot once in the face in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the incident happened on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue Wednesday, at 6:38 p.m. The woman, who is described as being in her 20s, was transported to Temple Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons from the scene have yet been recovered by police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

