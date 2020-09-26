Man with special needs reported missing from Norwood
NORWOOD, Pa. - Authorities in Delaware County are asking for the public's help in locating a man with special needs who has not been seen since Friday.
Officials say Tim DiNicola was last seen around 1 a.m. at a Dunkin Donuts close to his home in Norwoord.
A description of DiNicola has not been shared by authorities.
Anyone with information on DiNicola's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
