Man with special needs reported missing from Norwood

Authorities in Delaware County are asking for the public's help in locating a man with special needs who has not been seen since Friday.

Officials say Tim DiNicola was last seen around 1 a.m. at a Dunkin Donuts close to his home in Norwoord.

A description of DiNicola has not been shared by authorities.

Anyone with information on DiNicola's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

