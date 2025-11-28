University City hit-and-run: pedestrian killed, driver charged with murder

article

The Brief A Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian and injured another driver in University City. Shamir Miller, the alleged driver, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including murder. Rosa Mar Espinosa Rodas, 41, was killed. The injured driver is in the hospital in stable condition.



A man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another driver in separate crashes in University City on Thursday.

Fatal hit-and-run in University City

What we know:

The first crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of 36th and Market streets, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officials said that Shamir Miller was driving east on Market Street when he hit Rosa Mar Espinosa Rodas, who was crossing Market.

After hitting the pedestrian, Miller allegedly kept going down Market Street, eventually hitting a Buick near 34th Street. Police said Miller ran from the scene before they took him into custody just a few blocks away.

Paramedics pronounced Espinosa Rodas dead at the scene of the crash just minutes later. The driver of the Buick, who police identified only as a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital and treated for neck and back injuries. Officials said she is listed in stable condition.

Driver facing murder charge

What's next:

Officials charged Miller with murder, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault and other charges.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.