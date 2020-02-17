Man, woman critical after being shot during Kensington home invasion
KENSINGTON - Police are investigating after a man and woman were critically wounded during a home invasion in Kensington.
It happened on the 3400 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the forehead and a 27-year-old man was shot in the back of the head.
Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.
A home invasion in Kensington left a man and woman critically injured on Monday.
Police said it appeared to be a home invasion and robbery may be the motive.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
