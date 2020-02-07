Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of attempting to set fire at Kensington church

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to set a fire at a Kensington church.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Multiple cameras caught the man trying to light some sort incendiary device at the side door of Saint Michael's Lutheran Church

"Disturbed, concerning. We don't know if he's going to come back to try to finish the job. We don't know if he's going to do that to somebody else, so it's very concerning," George Koskie, president of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, said.

The man was wearing a jacket that said "Park America" on the back.

