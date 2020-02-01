Man, 26, fatally shot in Kensington; suspect sought

article

Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in Kensington late Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on the 3100 block of G Street.

Responding officers discovered the victim bleeding and unresponsive in the roadway between two parked cars. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim appears to have been the intended target. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Five spent shell casings were found close to the victim's body. The bullets were fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon, per police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

