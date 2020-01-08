Man, 45, shot and killed at Kensington gas station

article

Police are investigating after a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in Kensington on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. at Liberty Gas Station on West Lehigh Avenue.

Responding officers discovered Joel Bonano-Calzada unresponsive on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transproted to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police described the suspected shooter as a black male between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5 with a thin build who was wearing a dark coat and dark pants. He reportedly fled north on Front Street toward Somerset Street.

A second black male fled with the alleged shooter, according to police. He was wearing white sweatpants and dark coat. Police described him as between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He is estimated to be in his mid-20s.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

