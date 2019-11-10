Man, woman critical after drive-by shooting in Olney

A man and woman are critically wounded following a drive-by shooting in Olney.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on North 5th Street.

A man in his 20s was found in the backseat suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the arm and hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said the Nissan driver crashed into another vehicle after shots were fired.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.