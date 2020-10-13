Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police say a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Kensington Monday night.

The incident occurred in a home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street around 11 p.m.

Police responded to the home and found a 26-year-old woman lying on a bed with a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and a gun in his hand, according to police.

The victims have not been identified.

