Philadelphia partial building collapse: Video shows Grays Ferry parking garage cave in

The Brief Doorbell camera footage captures the sudden start of a partial building collapse in Grays Ferry. Two people were killed in the collapse and two are still unaccounted for. The structure remains unstable, and engineers are working to make it safe for first responders to enter.



Doorbell camera footage captured the beginning of a seven-floor partial building collapse at a parking garage in Philadelphia, leaving one person dead, two injured, and two others missing.

What we know:

A crisp and sunny early spring day in Philadelphia was abruptly interrupted when part of a parking garage pancaked to the ground.

Two people were killed in the partial collapse of the garage that's still under construction near 30th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

Doorbell camera footage from a house about a block away from the parking garage captured the sudden start of the collapse, each floor crashing onto the one below it.

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Two people were rescued from the rubble and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two other people are unaccounted for and considered missing, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said the search and rescue would be a ‘protracted’ operation as crews first needed to stabilize the structure before the rescue efforts could continue.

Dig deeper:

The parking garage was a seven-story structure under construction for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Eight permits were properly issued, all inspections were up-to-date, and the general contractor is HSC Builders and Construction, according to Mayor Parker.

Officials say the collapse was contained to the 30th Street side of the stair tower, where all seven levels of the stair system failed.

The subcontractor, Precast Services Incorporated, was installing precast concrete floor decking and roof segments when a roof segment failed, causing a progressive collapse, Parker said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department controls the scene, and the Licenses and Inspections (L&I) compliance and safety division has started an investigation.

The owner's engineer is on site for further assessment, and special inspections were assigned to Valerie Moody of Guy Construction Monitoring Services, according to Parker.

The structure remains unstable, and engineers are working to make it safe for first responders to enter.

"We cannot give you a timeframe on how long it's going to take, because as we move through this process, we are constantly reevaluating the structure and making plans to make sure that we can, conduct this operation as safely as possible," said Thompson.

What they're saying:

Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson confirmed that the Philadelphia Fire Department, police, and other agencies remain on site. "We will not stop until we have looked through every part of this affected structure to ensure that everyone is accounted for," said Thompson.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia sent FOX 29 the following statement:

"Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is aware of a serious construction incident at our parking garage construction site on 3000 Grays Ferry Avenue in Philadelphia. We are prioritizing the safety of the construction workers at this time and working closely with the City of Philadelphia and our construction partners. We will share additional information as it becomes available."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted the following message to his X account: