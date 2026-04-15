Souderton High School gate access, traffic concerns debated at Montgomery County meeting

The Brief Traffic and safety concerns at Souderton High School are being discussed at a school board committee meeting Wednesday, April 15. Parents and residents are divided over the use of a gated access road, which is only open during limited hours. The district plans to conduct a traffic study and has started a land development application to address the issue.



Traffic and safety issues at Souderton High School are the focus of a school board committee meeting Wednesday, April 15, as parents and residents debate the use of a gated entrance on Halteman Road, according to FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

Concerns over emergency access and student safety

What we know:

The gated entrance at Halteman Road was originally intended for emergency use only when it opened 17 years ago.

Currently, the gate is open for about an hour in the morning for drop-off, a half hour in the afternoon for dismissal, and during special events to help with traffic congestion, according to FOX 29.

A parent said her son suffered a medical emergency on the football field and had to wait more than 20 minutes for help because the gate was locked. "He was laying on the ground while the ambulance couldn't get in," said the parent. "I think you need to prioritize people over property. We have over 2000 kids in school and need more than one entrance," said the parent.

The district has taken steps to address safety by making sure ambulances are at all football games, according to FOX 29.

Halteman Road residents raise concerns about traffic

What they're saying:

Residents living on Halteman Road say student speeding is a major problem and the road was not designed for heavy traffic. "There are no lines down the middle. I have on my phone 2 neighbors almost getting hit taking an afternoon walk when gates suddenly open and kids come out like cattle," said a Halteman Road resident.

Kimberly Wheeler, a school board member, said, "I've been one of the parents to drop my child off at the Halteman gate in the morning and see the students fly by the roads."

One resident said, "I think this is a township and a school problem combined," while another questioned the effectiveness of the planned traffic study, saying, "What is traffic study going to focus on. You have traffic problems in my opinion. The gate is only one part of the problem."

The district’s response and next steps

What's next:

The district has started a land development application and plans to conduct a traffic study to find a solution that addresses both safety and traffic flow, according to FOX 29.

Dr. Frank Gallagher, Souderton School District superintendent, said, "We do have a police officer in the afternoon stationed there with his vehicle, making sure traffic flow is safe and orderly."

The superintendent said it will take time and patience to resolve the issue and the district is committed to keeping the public informed, according to FOX 29.

The district is seeking input from both parents and residents as it works toward a long-term solution.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific changes will be made to the gate’s operation or when the traffic study will be completed.