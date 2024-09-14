Man, woman found dead in RV; Homicide Unit investigating, officials say

article

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is investigating the deaths of two people found in an RV in North Philadelphia.

The pair was found on the 2400 block of North Philip Street early Saturday morning, right around 2 a.m., authorities stated.

A man and a woman, both unidentified, were dead at the scene. The man was found in a "severely decomposed state" on a bed inside the RV, while the woman, not wearing any clothes, was found on the steps of the vehicle.

Officials have not found a cause of death for either victim and the Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.