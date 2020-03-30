Maple Shade group aims to spread birthday cheer during COVID-19

A New Jersey woman launched a Facebook group to help spread birthday cheer to those celebrating birthdays during COVID-19.

A caravan of cars and characters parading through the streets of Maple Shade, New Jersey, with balloons had one shared goal in mind: to wish Joe Sundermeier a happy 25th birthday.

Joe says that he didn’t know these people and they don’t know him but they’re giving him a birthday celebration he likely won’t forget.

Margie Long and her wife, Maddie Thompson, are the creators of the Facebook group: Maple Shade Spreads the Birthday Love! In one week, they’ve been able to grant 40 birthday parades.

The idea came from a national news story and that their son, Shane, was their initial inspiration. His birthday is on April 24.

Margie, a retired educator, talked to FOX 29’s Jenni Joyce, saying that she wanted to make sure that every spring baby in Maple Shade has a proper celebration and that is has become a full-time job.

“I have a spreadsheet, color-coded spreadsheet, constantly on Google Maps," she said.

She, her wife, and their friend Jessica are driven by the joy that they are creating for others during some tough times.

“You know it’s not just for the recipients, really. It’s for the families too because they just feel so heartbroken that they can’t celebrate.” Margie explained.

It goes to show that a simple act of kindness is now able to unite the Maple Shade community in a very special way.

“You’ve got hundreds of people involved, just all this love, pure connected love in Maple Shade. It’s amazing.”

Now other towns have started following in their footsteps and birthday parades are starting all over the place. It’s a little joy that can be celebrated even while they are stuck at home.

