Mark Ruffalo spotted in Delaware County while filming new ‘Mare of Easttown’ series

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Celebrity spotting Delaware County! A fan grabbed a selfie with actor Mark Ruffalo in between filming.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. - A celebrity sighting in Delaware County!

Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo was spotted at "A Cut Above" deli in Newtown Square last week. 

He even stopped to snap a selfie with local fan Mike Gentile, but no word on what the famous actor ordered!

Ruffalo is in town shooting a follow-up series to "Mare of Easttown," which was originally filmed in Delaware County back in 2019.

The new show is called "Task," and has been filming in Ridley Township.

Security guards, production trucks and trailers surrounded Our Lady of Peace on Morton Avenue as scenes were filmed last week.

Still no word on whether Kate Winslet will return for the sequel, but residents will certainly be keeping their eyes peeled!