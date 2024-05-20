Service Employees International Union holds 'Unions for All' march in Philadelphia

Service workers from across the country and abroad converged on Philadelphia over the weekend to rally for better wages and improved working conditions.

The Service Employees International Union members held the "Unions For All" rally and marched from the Pennsylvania Convention Center to Independence Hall.

"We want workers to be lifted up, take care of themselves, have family-sustaining wages, benefits, from healthcare to property service," SEUI 32BJ District Leader Daisy Cruz said.

The rally caused parts of Market Street to close for several hours on Sunday and gained the attention of local politicians.

"Philly is a union town, but it also sends a message that right here in the birthplace of America, this is a country that was founded on helping regular folks," Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street said.

The rally kicked off SEIU's North American Convention, which will be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center until Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday to deliver the keynote address.