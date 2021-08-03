Martin Luther King Drive Bridge will partially reopen to vehicular traffic due to bridge repair

article

Due to repairs needed to the Martin Luther King Drive Bridge, the Drive will remain closed south of Sweetbriar Drive until rehab construction is completed, officials said Tuesday.

"An inspection to the underside of the MLK bridge found one of the connections of the steel framing to be about 75 percent deteriorated. As a result, we will have to keep the bridge closed to traffic until the rehab construction," said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Mike Carroll. "For now, the bridge can stay open and is still safe for pedestrians and bicycles, but no motor vehicles will be able to use the bridge until the full rehabilitation project is complete."

The city will continue to close the MLK Drive for weekend recreational use and holidays from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval starting on Saturday, August 7 at 6 a.m. through the end of October.

"We continue to work closely with City Council and Philadelphia Police to ensure a smooth official reopening of MLK Drive," added Carroll.

Given the progress of design work that has been underway over the past year and a half, the repair project is expected to be completed in 2024.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter