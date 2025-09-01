Maryland woman wanted for hit-and-run that killed Delaware woman

article

The Brief Police are searching for Aaliyah Graves, 24. Graves allegedly fled the scene after striking and killing Barbara Benson, 62, on Sunday. If you know of Graves' whereabouts, you're encouraged to contact the Dover Police Department.



The Dover Police Department is searching for Aaliyah Graves, 24, who allegedly fled the scene after striking and killing Barbara Benson, 62, on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North DuPont Highway just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 31. Someone had reported that a car had hit a person, according to police.

Investigators were able to determine that a black 2001 Toyota Avalon crashed into Benson while traveling in the right lane going southbound. The car did not stop after the crash.

Officers have identified Graves as the alleged driver, and the car that struck Benson was found in Worton, Md., police added.

What you can do:

If you know of Graves' whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.