Massive downed tree leads to headaches for Mount Holly family

A Mount Holly family says they are fighting with the township over a tree that came down, causing damage to their property.

A late-summer morning along tree-lined Rutland Avenue and the leaves are starting to fall, however, more than leaves came down on Jim Oelfke’s property back on June 29. Doorbell camera footage shows wind and rain snapping a 50-foot section of tree, sending it crashing down on Jim’s truck, his wife Samantha’s minivan and the corner of their home. One large limb speared right through the roof into a storage room.

That massive tree is commonly known as a street tree, which is planted by municipalities along the curbs in front of homes, but not owned or controlled by the homeowner.

Mount Holly took responsibility for cleaning away the debris and later for removing the remaining trunk. The family says when it came time to pay for the damage to their home and cars, their claim was denied.

Among other things, the township said the Oelfke’s had never complained about the tree in the past. They say they did by using the township’s own app. Months earlier, they claimed the tree was overgrown and dangerously buckling the sidewalk, like its companion.

Furthermore, the township said. “‘When the tree fell on your property, the department of public works examined the prior environmental committee report where the tree was listed in excellent condition," Oelfke read.

Photos show what appears to be rotting at the center of the trunk.

FOX 29's Bruce Gordon went to City Hall to see what the mayor and township manager had to say about the situation, but neither was immediately available to talk.

Oelfke says the trees that bring so much beauty to his neighborhood are in fact ticking time bombs which homeowners have no control.