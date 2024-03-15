Massive hole in Mullica Hill causes flooding, home evacuations: officials

article

Authorities are investigating what caused a massive hole to open up and swallow a rural roadway in Gloucester County.

SkyFOX flew over the hole in Mullica Hill that caused part of North Main Street to cave in on Friday morning.

The collapse, according to authorities, caused water from Racoon Creek to flood parts of Old Mill.

Officials from Gloucester County Emergency Management said a small number of homes had power disruptions.

Three homes have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported, according to officials.

Water levels remain "extremely high" in areas surrounding Racoon Creek, including western neighborhoods.

Mayor Louis Manzo has declared a state of emergency to make funding available if needed for clean up and possible environmental concerns.