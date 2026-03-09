Delaware County’s Matt Freese eyes starting goalkeeper spot for US in FIFA World Cup

The Brief Matt Freese, a Delaware County native, is preparing to play for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team in the FIFA World Cup this summer. Freese is a frontrunner for the starting goalkeeper spot as the team faces Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12. His family from the Philadelphia area plans to support him in person at the World Cup.



Matt Freese, who grew up in Wayne and graduated from Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square, is set to represent the US Men's National Soccer Team at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Freese’s journey from Delaware County to the world stage

What we know:

Freese is currently a goalkeeper for the New York City Football Club and previously played for the Philadelphia Union.

He is among the top candidates for the starting goalkeeper position when the US team plays Paraguay in Los Angeles on June 12.

Freese said, "The moment you look too far in advance too far in the future you forget about the present you forget about improving everyday staying healthy getting your mind right."

Freese’s soccer journey began on the youth fields of Delaware County, and he has remained focused on steady improvement.

He said, "To chase the World Cup dream and to chase the starting spot in the World Cup this summer, you have to play well for the next 3 months and that’s really where I am and improving every single day."

Freese’s family and Philadelphia ties

Why you should care:

Freese’s Philadelphia roots run deep, and his family is expected to travel to Los Angeles to watch him play on the world stage.

Despite playing for New York, he remains connected to his hometown and is a fan of Philadelphia sports. His mother plans on being in Los Angeles says "will be a pinch me kind of moment" said Marcia Geary Wolnicki.

Matt’s father, Andrew Freese, a noted neurosurgeon, passed away from cancer at age 61 when Matt was 22.

"It would mean everything for my family to be there, for my mom to be able to watch, that it would be really special and very focused on making it true," said Freese.

Freese said he avoids distractions by staying off technology and focusing on reading books and watching Netflix.

He emphasized the importance of staying grounded as he prepares for one of the highest-pressure roles in sports.

"My job as a goalkeeper is really to be as steady as possible and not to listen to any emotions. Just play my game, do everything like normal because at the end of the day it’s just another game," said Freese.