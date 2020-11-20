Wauwatosa PD: 8 wounded in mall shooting; perpetrator on the run

Wauwatosa police say seven adults and one teen were wounded after a shooting incident at Mayfair Mall on Friday, Nov. 20. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. -- on the Macy's end of the mall.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, officials indicated the shooter was no longer on the scene. The perpetrator is at large at this time, officials said. Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect is described as a male, white, in his 20s or 30s.

Significant police presence at Mayfair Mall, Wauwatosa

Officials said all of the victims were taken from the scene. But the extent of their injuries was unknown. That is different from an earlier statement that indicated all of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The police chief indicated Mayfair Mall is closed and will remain that way until further notice. He said the crime scene is active.

Officials urge everyone to remain away from the area around the mall so that law enforcement personnel may secure the scene and investigate.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement on this incident:

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured in the shooting at Mayfair Mall today. Kathy and I are thinking of them and their families and wish them a full and speedy recovery.

"We are also thinking about all the customers and workers affected by this act of violence and are grateful for the first responders who helped get people to safety. As we learn more, we offer our support for the entire Wauwatosa community as they grapple with this tragedy."

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention offered this statement:

"In an unprecedented year for gun violence across the country we are faced with yet another tragic and preventable mass shooting. Our thoughts are with the victims, staff, shoppers, and everyone impacted by this incident. We commend the quick actions of mall staff and first responders in assisting families to safety and the life-saving efforts of the trauma unit at Froedtert Hospital.

"According to the national Gun Violence Archive (GVA) there have been 571 mass shootings so far in the United States this year in comparison to a total of 417 in 2019. Since 2009 over 1,500 people have been killed in the United States in a mass shooting and over 900 were wounded. 2020 is on track to have the most mass shootings since GVA began tracking these incidents in 2013.

"The impact of gun violence stretches far beyond those killed or injured, but impacts their families, friends, co-workers, and entire communities. These events can be especially traumatic for children and youth.

"If there are any families in need of counseling support for children or teens that may have been in the mall at the time, we encourage them to contact the Milwaukee Trauma Response Team at: 414-257-7621.

"The Trauma Response Team is a partnership between the City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention and Milwaukee County’s Child Mobile Crisis team to support children and youth exposed to violent or traumatic incidents in our community."

Mall owner Brookfield Properties said in a statement they were “disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today.” They declined further comment.

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,000 to leave the force.

Associated Press contributed to this report.