Mayor Cherelle Parker signs order to help businesses in Philadelphia: 'We want to remove all red tape'

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed the PHL Open for Business Executive Order 10-2024 which outlines her administration’s commitment to "creating a business-friendly government that removes regulatory burdens, accelerates approval timelines and further streamlines City permit and licensing processes." The initiative aims to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to access guidance, assistance, resources, and financial programs.

The Philadelphia Mayor campaigned on reducing red tape for small businesses in the city of Philadelphia during a visit to the North 22nd. Street business corridor Monday.

Platinum Fruit Creations, on West Girard Avenue, has been open since 2022. Its owner, Irene Council-Grant, argued starting a business in Philly was like somersaulting through hoops.

Council-Grant, the owner of Platinum Fruit Creations, said, "when I wanted to get started, I would go here for one thing, go get a license from one place and go back to another place. It was a lot of red tape." Red tape and taxes were big obstacles, she added.

Mayor Parker argued for slashing red tape during the morning visit to North 22nd. Street in the offices of the Allegheny West Foundation.

In a packed room, Parker said, "we are committing to elevating efficient government services: streamlined, user-friendly, accessible. Why? We want to remove all red tape."

Parker’s commerce team said in the first 100 days it cataloged 96 licenses, registrations and permits required for many businesses. It wants to limit them and offer "one-on-one" counseling in multiple languages for small business owners and start-ups.

Jennifer Rodriquez leads the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She said in a survey the chamber found, "not only lowering taxes but lowering the cost and ease of doing business are about the two most important things."

Pressed on whether she will propose cutting taxes on small businesses, the mayor said, "lowering taxes is essential."

She said her administration had some steps to take first, mainly, "safety, clean and green."

Scaling fish at Pacific Fish and Seafood on North 22nd was the work of the morning with the mayor down the block. The needs there are simple, claimed Steven Thompson, a long-time employee. "Security and cleanliness," He said. "They do have people come and clean the streets, but security is number 1."