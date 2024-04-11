Mayor Cherelle Parker to mark 100 days in office after historic Philadelphia election

Cherelle Parker made history when she was elected Philadelphia's 100th mayor, and the first woman to ever take on the leadership role for the city.

On Thursday, the mayor will look back on her first 100 days after being sworn into office this past January.

Parker will appear alongside several other city leaders to "highlight the accomplishments of the Parker Administration, emphasizing the five pillars – Public Safety, Clean and Green, Economic Opportunity, Housing and Education."

During her inaugural speech, Parker vowed that she was "fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness, and bringing order, and a sense of lawfulness, back to our city" by enacting new approaches, initiatives and policies within her first 100 days in office.

In her 100-day action plan, Parker promised an aggressive focus on "clean and green" by taking a hard look at illegal dumping, as well as detailing a vision of a "diverse teaching workforce" in "state-of-the-art" schools.

The mayor has also continued to expand her administration, appointing nearly 70 officials and senior staff to help lead the city. Her most recent appointments include a new commissioner for the Department of Prisons and a new chief information officer.