Mayor Kenney implements mandatory city-wide curfew for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew that goes into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The curfew will remain in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Twitter page.

The curfew means only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors.

The news comes after hours of violent protests at City Hall and on the surrounding streets.

Demonstrators originally gather peacefully at noon Saturday outside of City Hall to honor George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis Police on Monday.

The demonstration then moved to the Art Museum, before heading back into Center City where it turned violent.

As many as five police cruisers were set on fire, and protestors could be seen clashing with police outside the municipal services building.

Mayor Kenney released a statement on the protests and will address the public tonight at 8 p.m.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” The mayor tweeted Saturday night.

