Mayor Parker proposes $6.77 billion budget for 2026, 5-year plan

The Brief Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered her proposed budgets for fiscal year 2026, a five-year plan and a recommended capital program on Thursday. The budget proposes $6.77 billion in new investments directed towards making Philadelphia better.



Mayor Cherelle Parker is offering a nearly $7 billion budget as she proposes major investments in housing and pushes ahead with her plans to clean up Kensington.

The mayor spoke about the plans in front of city council Thursday.

What they're saying:

Parker entered City Council to rousing applause and welcoming hugs for the city’s first female mayor, who rose from council to lead.

"It’s a 6.7-billion-dollar budget brimming with vital investments for Philadelphians," Parker told the packed chamber.

In a stage-managed, 90-minute address, including shout-outs to a high-achieving 6th grader, and honor for the widow of a fallen police officer, Parker said she would borrow $800 million over several years to build or rehab 30-thousand units of housing.

"I want shovels in the ground, and I want houses rehabbed and restored so let me be clear we started on day one and we will not spend years in the planning mode," said Mayor Parker.

Parker turned to Kensington, the drug-scarred community, she’s pledged to clean up by clearing encampments and offering drug rehab in a Northeast Philly wellness center where she’ll invest 300 million in funding over five years.

"We did not have time to wait we are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis, and we acted with urgency and focus and a plan," she said at the opening of the facility in January.

Citing falling violence, Parker said police will continue their focus on crime prevention, putting body-cameras on all cops and opening a new forensics lab.

On education, Parker will stretch her extended day school program to keep kids out of trouble from 25 to 40 schools. And she’ll cut business and the city wage taxes to keep Philadelphia competitive.

"This proposal will spur businesses to grow and new ones to locate here allowing our residents more opportunity to get a good paying job," said Parker.

However, it’s not all wine and roses.

Parker will hike the tax imposed on the sale and transfer of real estate while pushing city parking fees from $3 to $4 an hour.

The business tax cut draws first blood.

Kendra Brooks leads the Working Families Party.

She was asked if she is opposed to the reduction of business taxes.

Brooks said, "I have some concerns with the reduction of business taxes with the uncertainty of what the federal government is doing."

Dig deeper:

The mayor's office provided a full breakdown of the plan.