MCSO deputies escort daughter of fallen officer to 1st day of kindergarten

July 21 marks the first day of school for many kids across the Valley, and one little girl in Chandler got a special escort for her first day of kindergarten.

Julianna Kinnard was surrounded by deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office as they helped escort her to her first day of school.

The little girl's father, Joshua Kinnard, was a detention officer and was killed in 2018.

Julianna's mother, Maggie, says she's grateful for the support and help from the community.

She helped create a foundation in honor of her late husband and says she hopes to help others through the foundation.

"When Josh passed away, a lot of the officers were like, ‘We will be there for her milestones,' and this is one of the biggest ones for her, is the start of her education," Maggie said.

Juliana‘s father was killed by police in 2018. The former marine was suffering from PTSD at the time, Maggie says.

"Nobody wants to lose a parent … and it’s things like this and the community coming together for this family that hopefully brings awareness to other families," said Adam Bigelow with the PTSD Foundation of America.

Since that day, law enforcement officers and military members promised to be there for the family, especially on big days like Jilliana’s first day of school.

The PTSD Foundation of America hope this event will remind anyone suffering to reach out for help.

Joshua Kinnard Foundation

https://www.facebook.com/JoshuaKinnardFoundation

