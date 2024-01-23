Expand / Collapse search

"Mean Girls'" Amanda Seyfried takes ride along with Philly police while filming new series in Kensington

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore with 26th District Police

PHILADELPHIA - "Mamma Mia," here Amanda Seyfried goes again, making what could possibly be yet another hit mini-TV series!

"The Dropout" star was spotted in Philadelphia alongside author Liz Moore as the 26th District Police took the two for a ride along Tuesday. 

What were the author-actress duo doing in the city of brotherly love?

Moore’s novel, "Long Bright River," set in Kensington, is being adapted into a TV miniseries. 

Amanda will play the main character, a Philadelphia Police Officer searching for her missing sister in Kensington. 

See more pics of Amanda and Liz’s visit with Philadelphia police officers. 

Image 1 of 4

Philadelphia Police Department