"Mean Girls'" Amanda Seyfried takes ride along with Philly police while filming new series in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - "Mamma Mia," here Amanda Seyfried goes again, making what could possibly be yet another hit mini-TV series!
"The Dropout" star was spotted in Philadelphia alongside author Liz Moore as the 26th District Police took the two for a ride along Tuesday.
What were the author-actress duo doing in the city of brotherly love?
Moore’s novel, "Long Bright River," set in Kensington, is being adapted into a TV miniseries.
Amanda will play the main character, a Philadelphia Police Officer searching for her missing sister in Kensington.
Philadelphia Police Department