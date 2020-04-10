Mechanic makes house calls amid coronavirus pandemic

Tyreese Burton is a one man, mobile, oil changing machine and he is making house calls during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m the owner, marketing, accounts receivable, everything, and my daughter helps out, too," he told FOX 29.

His van is essentially a mechanics shop on wheels. Given the current isolation nation were living in, his services are in high demand due to a socially distant world.

“They still have to drive to get their groceries. They still have to drive to take their kids to appointments and things. They’re still using their cars and the miles are still piling up, and they’re like oh my gosh, the dealership is closed," Burton said.

For Brandon Ruff, this service allows him to save an entire day of bringing in his fleet of cars he owns for his towing business.

“I literally don’t have to come out of the house. I can unlock it from the door. He goes in does his business and lets me know when it’s done and I pay him over the phone and that’s it," Ruff said.

Burton says first time customers say they'll never take their car into a shop again for an oil change. On top of the convenience, it’s a critical step to maintaining your vehicle and keeping essential workers on the front lines, fighting for us.

