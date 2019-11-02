Medication found in one Bucks County child's Halloween stash; police urge all parents to check candy

article

Parents in one Bucks County township are being asked to thoroughly check the candy children received Halloween for any possible contaminants.

Newtown Township Police, in Bucks County, were called to investigate a report of medication mixed in with a child’s Halloween candy. Police talked with the parent who explained a clear, plastic bag with one prescription medication tablet was mixed in with the child’s candy. The medication was believed to be for anxiety.

Officials say the medication was not stored in any of the candy or candy wrappers. Upon investigation, police don’t believe the candy was tampered with.

According to authorities, the most likely place the child obtained the medication was in the County Bend development in Newtown Township.

Police do not think there are other incidents of this kind, but urge all parents to be diligent in checking candy their children received Halloween. Anyone can report suspicious findings to the Newtown Township Police Department by calling 215-598-7121.