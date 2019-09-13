Meek Mill donates backpacks to Philadelphia students and teachers

Philadelphia native Meek Mill joined forces with PUMA to give back to the community. The two hosted a backpack giveaway Friday afternoon at Meek's alma mater, James G. Blaine Elementary School in Strawberry Mansion.

More 500 backpacks, which were filled with school supplies were donated to students in need. While 30 "class-packs" were given to teachers packed with supplies they will need throughout the school year.

Meek had a special message for the kids. He told them to continue chasing their dreams.