Meek Mill donates backpacks to Philadelphia students and teachers

Meek Mill and Puma host backpack giveaway at Philly school

Meek Mill gave backpacks out at the school he attended growing up in Philly.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia native Meek Mill joined forces with PUMA to give back to the community.  The two hosted a backpack giveaway Friday afternoon at Meek's alma mater, James G. Blaine Elementary School in Strawberry Mansion.  

More 500 backpacks, which were filled with school supplies were donated to students in need. While 30 "class-packs" were given to teachers packed with supplies they will need throughout the school year.

Meek had a special message for the kids. He told them to continue chasing their dreams.

 

 