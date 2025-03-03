'Megalodon' goldfish found in Pennsylvania park as officials issue warning
PRESQUE ISLE, Pa. - A truly wild, and extra-large, discovery was recently made in some Pennsylvania waters.
What we know:
A massive goldfish was found in Presque Isle during an electrofishing survey last month by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Wildlife officials compared the fish to a "megalodon," saying it started as a normal-sized pet that grew after being in the wild for two years.
What they're saying:
"This goldfish isn’t supposed to be here. But someone released it, thinking they were being kind. Instead, they created an invasive problem that can last decades," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
As goldfish continue to grow, officials say they can wreak havoc on the habitat, creating murky water, stealing food from native fish and wrecking water quality.
They are urging residents not to let their pets loose!
"If you can’t keep your fish, rehome it."
The Source: Information from this article was sourced by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.