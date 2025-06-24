Victims speak out after group attacks, throws liquid on them in Center City

The Brief One day after Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of six young men allegedly involved in a random attack on two Marine veterans, the victims are speaking out about their ordeal. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, has left the veterans shaken but grateful to be alive.



Marine veterans are speaking out after an unprovoked attack in Center City.

What we know:

On June 12th, around 10:45 PM, Marine veterans Sean Toolan and Bobby Whalen were violently attacked while walking home from a Marine charity event.

The assault took place near Wendy's on Chestnut Street, where a group of young men reportedly threw water on them before surrounding them as they crossed 15th Street.

What they're saying:

Sean Toolan, who suffered a severe head injury, described the attack as a "small miracle" that he survived.

"A strike to the head like the young person took against me. It could have easily killed a lot of people," Toolan said.

"We didn't look at them. We didn't say anything. They were extremely violent young men," Bobby Whalen recounted the moment.

Whalen attempted to de-escalate the situation, telling one of the attackers, "Hey, we are really nice guys, please just leave us alone."

Despite his efforts, Toolan was struck over the head with a pipe, and the group began punching him. Whalen ended up on the ground, where he was kicked and punched by the attackers.

"In the Marine Corps, they teach you to de-escalate, and that's what we were trying to do," Whalen explained. "We're both lucky to be alive."

Whalen, a veteran of Iraq, expressed disbelief over the attack in his hometown.

Toolan, who required staples and stitches for a head injury and suffered a concussion, echoed this sentiment.

"I just count my blessings I'm still here," said Toolan.

What's next:

Both men are recovering, with Toolan having his staples removed Tuesday.

They hope someone will recognize the attackers and report them to the police before they harm someone else.

Toolan expressed concern about the violence in the city, urging leadership to hold the perpetrators accountable. "I would ask them why? Why are you hurting people?" Whalen added,

Anyone with information about the attackers is asked to contact Philadelphia police.