Memorial Day forecast shows which parts of US will likely have best weather

It’s time to start checking the forecast for your Memorial Day weekend plans and the FOX Forecast Center has some good news for a majority of the U.S., including most of the eastern U.S. and West.

The forecast for the unofficial start of summer is especially important for the 43.8 million Americans AAA expects to travel 50 or more miles from home.

Here’s an early look at the 2024 Memorial Day forecast by region.

Northeast could be big weather winner for Memorial Day weekend

With little to no rain expected and mild temperatures, the Northeast might be the big winner for Memorial Day weekend outdoor plans.

New York City past Memorial Day weather (Credit: FOX Weather)

New York is looking to be on the cooler side of the city's past Memorial Days, with temperatures forecast in the upper 60s and mid-70s through the weekend.

Southeast stays hot and mostly dry

Hot temperatures across the Southeast are expected to stay steady, making it a good idea to include the beach or pool in your holiday weekend plans.

A sunny beach day for Daytona Beach, Florida (Credit: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The current hot weather happening in Florida and Georgia will continue into next weekend.

More 90-degree days are in the forecast for Miami and Jacksonville . Meanwhile, Atlanta will be in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Central U.S. could once again face stormy weather

Make a backup plan for your outdoor grilling as the stormy pattern of April and May continues to grip America’s Heartland.

The Memorial Day weather outlook.(Credit: FOX Weather)

Ahead of next weekend, the Central U.S. is bracing for another possible derecho , which could bring extreme wind gusts and baseball-size hail . The multiday threat continues from the Plains into the Midwest through at least Tuesday.

A surge of cooler air will keep temperatures feeling springlike by the end of the workweek, and there are chances for rain.

HOUSTON METRO ROCKED BY 100 MPH DERECHO THAT LEFT 7 DEAD AND OVER 1 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a weather pattern supportive of more severe storms, that have brought tornadoes, giant hail and more damaging weather to parts of the Central U.S.

Major cities that might see thunderstorms on May 25, include Denver , St. Louis and Chicago.

Past Memorial Day weekends in Chicagoland have experienced some weather extremes, including highs topping out at 95 degrees in 2018 and 2012. This year should be milder with temperatures in the 70s.

Mild Memorial Day in the West

For the holiday weekend, Western states are more likely to experience springlike temperatures than summerlike . Thankfully, rain or snow is unlikely across the region.

Those in Southern California and New Mexico could have a beautiful weekend.

Stay with FOX Weather for forecast updates leading up to the holiday weekend. Add your plans to the Events tab in the FOX Weather app to get alerts about the forecast.

Find more updates on this story at FOXWeather.com.