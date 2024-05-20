Memorial Day weekend forecast: Is beach weather on the way for Philly area?

Bathing suits or rain jackets? With just days to go before the unofficial start of summer, the FOX 29 Weather Authority is letting you know what to expect.

After a week of summery weather, the Delaware Valley can expect more sun with a chance of showers this Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures will drop out of the 80s around Philadelphia, and down the shore, but there's still some pleasant days ahead!

Philadelphia forecast

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 85 degrees

Saturday: Spotty showers with a high of 80 degrees

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 78 degrees

Shore-cast

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 75 degrees

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers, high of 68

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 68 degrees

So if you're headed down the shore, Friday looks to be the best day to hit the beach as temperatures start to drop, and the chance of showers start to pop up.