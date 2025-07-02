Suspect sought after man killed in North Philly shooting: police
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who took aim and fired at an unidentified man, killing him at the North Philadelphia scene.
What we know:
Officials say police were called to the 1900 block of Margie Street Wednesday night, a little after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found an unidentified man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the location.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man killed was not divulged. There were no details regarding a suspect or a motive.
What you can do:
Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.