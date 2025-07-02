Suspect sought after man killed in North Philly shooting: police

article

The Brief An unidentified man was shot and killed at the crime scene in North Philadelphia. A substantial reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.



Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who took aim and fired at an unidentified man, killing him at the North Philadelphia scene.

What we know:

Officials say police were called to the 1900 block of Margie Street Wednesday night, a little after 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man had been shot. Medics pronounced him dead at the location.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed was not divulged. There were no details regarding a suspect or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.