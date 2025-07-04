Philadelphia strike: LL Cool J will not perform at Wawa Welcome America if deal isn't reached

The Brief LL Cool J says he will not perform at Wawa's Welcome America Fourth of July concert in Philadelphia to stand in solidarity with District Council 33. The rapper announced on social media that he will still be celebrating the holiday in Philadelphia and would perform if a deal is reached before the show. Mayor Cherelle Parker said she spoke to LL Cool J personally and respects his "desire to see the city unified."



Rapper LL Cool J says he won't perform at the Wawa Welcome America Independence Day concert in Philadelphia if a deal with District Council 33 is not reached.

The legendary performer was supposed to headline the free concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, along with Jazmine Sullivan and JoJo.

In a video posted to Instagram on the eve of July 4th, LL Cool J said he will still be in Philadelphia for the holiday in case a deal between the city and union is reached.

What we know:

Wawa's annual Welcome America Independence Day concert will likely be without its headlining act.

Rapper LL Cool J posted a video to social media on Thursday night announcing his decision to pull out of the concert in solidarity with District Council 33 workers.

"I just letting you know, I'm not gonna cross a picket line and perform for money when people are hurting," LL Cool J said.

Philadelphia's largest union has been on strike since Tuesday after they failed to reach a new contract with the City of Philadelphia.

The work stoppage that sent sanitation workers to the picket lines has created a massive trash nightmare in the city.

After at least two rounds of negotiations since the strike went into effect, the two sides appear no closer to a deal.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says she spoke to LL Cool J after he decided to pull out.

"I respect his decision and understand his desire to see the city unified," Parker said.

She claims the city has offered the union a ‘historic’ and ‘fiscally responsible’ deal that would raise wages more than any mayor in their first term in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, District Council 33 called LL Cool J's decision "a powerful testament to his respect for workers' rights."

"His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions," the union's statement read in-part.

What's next:

The two sides remain at a stalemate and have not announced plans to resume negotiations over the holiday weekend.