Memorial Day weekend travel: crowds, traffic, and plans in Ocean City, NJ

The Brief Travelers are heading to the shore for Memorial Day weekend despite a rainy forecast and high gas prices. Local hotels report lower occupancy, but businesses and boardwalks are opening for the summer season. Many visitors plan to make the most of the weekend with family activities, restaurants and boardwalk fun.



The shore is gearing up for another busy Memorial Day weekend as travelers hit the road, according to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell. Even with clouds in the forecast and gas prices above $4.50 a gallon, crowds are arriving early to kick off the summer season.

Travelers face traffic and weather as they head to the shore

What we know:

Many people are starting their Memorial Day weekend early, with heavy traffic reported on turnpikes, bridges and the Atlantic City Expressway.

"We sat in it for about an hour and a half just sitting and yea it was just frustrating," said Lily Fazio of Collegeville.

Despite the lack of sunshine, travelers are determined to enjoy the holiday.

"It’s noticeably more but it’s not so much more you can’t do it any more..you still drive," said TJ Taylor of Altoona, who has a full weekend planned with stops at a casino, Six Flags and Myrtle Beach.

Some visitors are adjusting their plans due to the cooler weather, choosing boardwalk activities and restaurants over the beach.

"We are going to go to a bunch of restaurants gonna stay away the ocean because it’s too cold. Going to take Valentina on the boardwalk and ride bikes," said Ashley Oteri of South Philly.

Families and friends are making memories on the boardwalk, with some visitors returning year after year for the tradition.

"I love going to this place called Sunday gravy. I love riding my bike on the boardwalk I love the wind gusts," said Maddox of South Philly.

Local perspective:

For some, the trip is about more than just a getaway.

"Between childhood memories, teenage memories, early married memories, bringing our children memories and then the 10th anniversary of my mom's passing was just last week. So this is special to be here to remember her too," said Lisa Whitmer of the Ozarks, Missouri.

"Ocean City is known for its family-friendly nature of it has a national reputation and so I can vouch for being all over this country. People know this place is really uniquely special and so take it for granted it’s a great place to be," said Rick Whitmer of the Ozarks, Missouri.

Hotel operators told FOX 29 that occupancy is down this weekend, with some visitors put off by the weather. However, they say there is plenty of time for people to return throughout the summer.

Shops and restaurants are opening up along the boardwalk, and families are finding ways to enjoy the start of the season, rain or shine.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the weekend weather will impact overall turnout or if more visitors will arrive later in the summer.