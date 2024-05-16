Men are impersonating county workers to get into South Jersey homes, police warn
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - Police are urging homeowners to be cautious when welcoming anyone into their homes after some recent incidents in South Jersey.
Two men stating they are from the Camden County Clerks Office have been knocking on doors around Gloucester City.
They are attempting to gain entry into homes by claiming they are inspecting damage, according to authorities.
After being questioned, the men left the area in a Ford F150 with a PA registration and "Green Leaf Landscaping" sign.
"Always ask for identification from any person looking to enter your home," Gloucester City Police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.