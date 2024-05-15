Suspect who escaped from Philadelphia patrol car recaptured by U.S. Marshals

article

A suspect on the run from the law when someone opened the door of a police vehicle, allowing him to escape, is back in custody.

Nafiysh Knox-Schenck was arrested Monday morning on an open warrant for firearms charges.

He was stopped by Philadelphia police on the unit block of West Collum Street, handcuffed and put into the back of a patrol vehicle. An unknown person opened the door of the cruiser and Knox-Schenck took, eluding police for two days.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Knox-Schenck in Northern Liberties Wednesday afternoon, around 12:30, on the 600 block of West Girard Avenue.

Related article

They conducted surveillance on a condo complex where he was believed to be hiding, Wednesday morning, and then knocked and announced their presence. He surrendered without incident and they took him into custody.

"Our fugitive task force has the most experience in the country apprehending escapees and the Marshals Service will always support law enforcement agencies who need violent criminals brought back into custody" said Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.