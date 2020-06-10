Men seen reenacting George Floyd's death during counter-protest fired, suspended from jobs

Two men who allegedly reenacted the police custody death of George Floyd during a counter-protest in Gloucester County are now facing disciplinary action from their employers.

Jim DeMarco has reportedly been fired from his job at FedEx. Joe DeMarco, his brother, has been suspended from his position as a New Jersey corrections officer.

In a tweet, FedEx confirmed that DeMarco has been fire and called his behavior "appalling" and "offensive."

MORE: Video shows counter-protester kneeling on another man's neck during peaceful protest in NJ

Similarly, the New Jersey Department of Corrections says it has suspended DeMarco and promises to launch a "thorough and expedited" investigation.

The video, taken on Monday in Franklinville, shows the pair recreate the death of George Floyd as Black Lives Matter protesters march past.

In a second video from the incident, the man kneeling can be heard shouting, "You don't comply, that's what happens."

There was no answer at the home of Jim DeMarco when FOX 29's Jeff Cole knocked on Tuesday, and the mother of the men said Joe wasn’t available but defended her sons.

"My sons are good people, come from a good family," she said. Cole asked, "Would they have done this?" She replied, "You have to ask them I would have no idea what they would do."

In a joint statement, Franklin Township Committee and the Franklin Township Police Department said they "appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals after Monday’s locally organized peaceful march."

"This is not who we are as a Community. We support the goal of this march, which is to spread awareness and to ensure a better future for all of us," the statement read.

