Video shows counter-protester kneeling on another man's neck during peaceful protest in NJ

Footage of an incident that occurred during a peaceful protest in Gloucester County has gone viral and left a community outraged.

The incident, which immediately inspired community backlash, happened in the rural suburb Franklinville on Monday.

In the video, submitted by a FOX 29 viewer Wes Simmons, several counter-protesters are seen on the side of the roadway.

Video from the protest shows a group of men shouting at the protesters from the side of the roadway and displaying signs that read "All Lives Matter."

One man shouting at the peaceful protesters and their police escort is kneeling on another person's neck, in an echo of the way George Floyd spent his final moments of life.

In a second video from the incident, the man kneeling can be heard shouting, "You don't comply, that's what happens."

The peaceful protest was organized to advocate for justice for George Floyd and show solidarity with other national movements seeking to honor his memory.

Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis Police on Memorial Day sparked international movements denouncing police brutality and calling for reforms.

Simmons told FOX 29 that peaceful protesters were marching from the community center to the police station to demonstrate the need for meaningful change.

