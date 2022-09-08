Expand / Collapse search

Mercer County high school teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Mercer County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
It's alleged that Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, engaged in a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

HAMILTON, N.J. - A New Jersey high school teacher and coach was arrested after prosecutors say he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. 

Anthony Linder-Creo, 24, was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

It's alleged that Linder-Creo, a business teacher and multi-sport coach at Steinert High School, had sex with a 17-year-old student at his Robbinsville home in August. 

Linder-Creo was arrested on Thursday and is being held in the Mercer County Correction Center pending a detention hearing. 