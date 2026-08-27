Meta’s landmark $18 billion settlement: What It means for PA, NJ and DE

The Brief Meta will distribute an $18 billion settlement over ten years to nearly every U.S. state to resolve extensive litigation regarding the company's contribution to the youth mental health crisis. States will use their multi-million dollar payouts to fund vital mental health programs, consumer protection enforcement, and digital literacy initiatives. State officials view the settlement as a critical victory because it mandates massive structural changes to Meta's platforms to protect children.



Nearly every U.S. state is set to collect a share of a historic $18 billion payout from Meta, resolving a pivotal, years-long lawsuit over the tech giant's role in the youth mental health crisis.

The backstory:

The landmark settlement seeks to hold Meta accountable for features designed to attract young people's attention, forcing the company to add stronger child-safety measures to Facebook and Instagram.

If approved by the court, the deal will stop an avalanche of state-led litigation. The $18 billion payout, which is a fraction of Meta’s projected 2025 revenue of $201 billion, will be distributed over 10 years. States plan to use the funds to deliver critical mental health programs, after-school and summer activities, and digital literacy counselors for children.

Local payouts

By the numbers:

While California is slated to receive the largest sum of at least $1.5 billion, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are also securing hundreds of millions of dollars each. Here is exactly how much the Tri-State area will collect:

Pennsylvania

Guaranteed annual payment: $49,280,920.68

Contingency annual payment: $21,240,169.97

Cambridge settlement: $23,797,997.94

Maximum total (all installments): $705,210,906.46

New Jersey

Guaranteed annual payment: $52,564,567.30

Contingency annual payment: $22,655,427.87

Cambridge settlement: $20,260,286.38

Maximum total (all installments): $752,199,951.77

Delaware

Guaranteed annual payment: $6,936,927.44

Contingency annual payment: $2,989,828.84

Cambridge settlement: $4,273,763.46

Maximum total (all installments): $99,267,562.75

Where is the money going?

Dig deeper:

Each state has specific plans outlined as part of the settlement detailing how they will manage and spend their millions.

Pennsylvania

All guaranteed and contingency installment payments, as well as the Cambridge payment, will be distributed to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The money will be deposited into an interest-bearing account called the "Meta Settlement Fund".

Both the principal and the interest will be spent as directed by the Office of Attorney General for any lawful purpose, which includes remedial and restitutive purposes to help youth.

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New Jersey

Out of the total settlement amount, a guaranteed $545,905,959 (combining the 10-year guaranteed installments and the Cambridge payment) will be paid directly to the New Jersey Attorney General.

These funds can be placed into consumer protection law enforcement funds.

The state may use the money to fund future consumer protection and privacy enforcement, consumer education, litigation, or local consumer aid funds.

Delaware

25% of the guaranteed and contingency payments will be deposited into the state's Consumer Protection Fund for any lawful purpose.

25% of these payments will be allocated to the Department of Justice for personnel and costs related to supporting justice-involved and at-risk youth, as well as efforts to address teen health and safety.

50% of the guaranteed and contingency payments will be used by the Governor and Attorney General for direct remedial programs, including the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, youth conflict resolution, digital wellness education, and after-school programs.

Separately, Delaware's Cambridge payment will be directed to the Department of Justice to cover technology and training expenses.

State officials react

What they're saying:

State leaders across the region are hailing the settlement as a long-overdue reckoning for Big Tech, emphasizing that forcing platform changes is far more valuable than the financial payout.

New Jersey

"As a parent, protecting your kids is always your North Star. And this agreement achieves critical protections for our children today," said New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport.

Pennsylvania

"The days of Meta ignoring the damage its platforms cause kids are over — this is a landmark settlement that brings transformative changes to these hugely-popular social media spaces," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said. "These settlement terms will implement effective age restrictions, put a stop to endless scrolling, and limit body-altering filters that skew students’ feelings of self-worth.

"We commend Meta for finally choosing this path of protecting kids, but our battle does not end here; we remain engaged with other social media and big tech companies to make changes, and we will not stand down."

Delaware

"Our goal in this litigation was not just punitive. It was to create change," said Delaware Attornery General Kathy Jennings. "Beyond the money, this agreement includes massive structural changes to the way that Meta targets young adults, which for years now has been addictive by design. We’ve seen up close how these apps have harmed kids, from youth who have suffered psychological harm, to those who have died by suicide, to those who have lost their lives or freedom because of crime that escalated over Instagram."

"This money is not a trophy. We were committed to real change in this suit, and we are committed to real change in the future. I am directing my office to put this money where it will make a difference: in our communities, with the very youth these apps have put at risk."