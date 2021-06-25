Miami-area condo collapse: How to help, donate

A desperate and frantic search for survivors continued Friday after a twelve-story residential building with 136 units partially collapsed outside of Miami, Florida in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Three bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight, bringing the death toll to four, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday morning. At least 159 people were still missing, raising fears that the death toll could continue to climb.

In the wake of the shocking collapse, many were searching for ways to support survivors and lend a hand. Several organizations are standing together to raise funds for those impacted. Listed below are ways those looking to help can contribute.

Support Surfside

On Friday, Cava said that local charities had seen an influx of goods and asked people to donate money instead.

"We have received all of the donations of goods and volunteers that we can handle at this time," she said. "We’re very, very grateful for everyone who has contributed."

She announced the creation of two funding sites that are receiving donations Support Surfside, a hardship fund and the Chesed Fund.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue echoed the mayor's remarks on social media.

"We’ve received many messages asking how to help those impacted by this devastating incident. We encourage those that want to help #SupportSurfside to visit http://supportsurfside.org," the fire department wrote.

Ryan Logan, with the American Red Cross, also suggested money donations as the best to way support.

"We have the supplies we need to help these people," he said, asking people to donate money to the Support Surfside fund.

The Chesed Fund

The mayor pointed to a fund established by The Shul of Bal Harbour, a synagogue. The fund has already seen more than $660,000 donated.

"In response to the terrible tragedy which struck the Miami community The Shul of Bal Harbour has created a central fund to be dispersed as needed directly to the victims and families. Please donate generously to this emergency campaign," the organization wrote in a press release.

Surfside GoFundMe

GoFundMe has also created a list of verified funds for the cause.

"A massive search and rescue effort is underway to locate survivors, reunite families, and treat injuries caused by this devastating event. Donate to the verified fundraisers or general fund below to support those affected by the Surfside condo collapse," the company wrote.

United Way of Miami-Dade

The United Way of Miami-Dade has set up a fund called Operation Helping Hands to support families impacted.

"Our heart goes out to all victims and families impacted by the building collapse in Surfside early this morning. To support and assist affected families with their short and long-term needs created by this unexpected tragedy, please make a donation below to Operation Helping Hands," its website wrote.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

In addition, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation has opened a fund and will continue to monitor the situation, so it can provide ongoing help to those in need.

"Federation together with its partners — Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Mishkan Miami: The Jewish Connection for Spiritual Support — will be providing financial assistance, chaplaincy support, crisis counseling and social services to people impacted by the tragedy," the federation wrote.

"As always, Federation will absorb all administrative costs so that 100 percent of funds collected will be used to provide assistance to those affected," it continued.

Become a volunteer

To join the community of emergency response volunteers who are available to be deployed if needed, you can register at VolunteerMiami.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is also offering virtual and remote volunteer opportunities.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes contributed.