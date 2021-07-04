Michelle Lesco wins women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

For the first time since 2014, there’s a new women’s champion at the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.



Michelle Lesco ate 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns in a 10-minute window Sunday morning to win the women’s competition. Miki Sudo, who dominated the women’s side of the event with seven straight wins, did not compete this year — meaning the competition was wide open on the women’s side.



Sudo’s record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns remains the bench mark for female participants.

RELATED: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to return July 4 with live audience



Coverage for the men’s event begins at Noon ET and will be on the main ESPN network.



Last year’s men’s winner is favored to retain his Mustard Belt, the award given to the person who consumes the most hot dogs and buns in a 10-minute window.



Joey "Jaws" Chestnut has won the event a staggaring 13 times and has held the Mustard Belt every years since 2016. Matt Stonie’s 2015 win is the lone competition Chestnut didn’t win since he claimed his first title in 2007.



Last year, Chestnut set a new men’s world record with 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.



This year’s contest is taking place at Maimonides Park, just steps from Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant on Surf and Stillwell avenues.



Unlike last year’s event, a live audience is present. The annual competition typically welcomes 30,000 spectators to Coney Island, but the COVID-19 pandemic led organizers to restrict last year’s attendance to competitors and media only.



Even so, America’s recovery from the pandemic has caused much of daily life to resemble pre-pandemic norms. Sporting events and restaurants have welcomed back the public.



The hot dog competition is no different.

This story was reported from Atlanta.