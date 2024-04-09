Must watch: Mike Jerrick's earthquake moment goes viral with hilarious remix

Philadelphia has a knack for finding some humor among the chaos - even during an earthquake!

FOX 29's Mike Jerrick was out interviewing people after a 4.8 magnitude quake in New Jersey rattled homes from New York City to Philadelphia last week.

A young woman said she was trying to get her food stamps turned back on when she "felt a little shake, and oh-my-god!"

Mike then gave a little shake of his own in a moment that caught the attention of two local music producers.

Carl "Casa Di" Dixon and Steve Terrell turned the hilarious moment into an instant bop.

They posted the remix on Instagram with the caption, "Philly is an unserious city."

Mike and Alex reacted to the song on Tuesday during Good Day Philadelphia, and couldn't help but dance!